Police: Flooding continues, downtown roads closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston City Police Department says they are warning drivers to be careful while driving in flooding conditions.
Officers say roads are closed on both the east and west sides of the peninsula.
Police say President Street is closed from Line Street to Bogard Street, and Hagood Street at the Fishburne Street intersection are both closed for flooding.
Additionally, further East, King Street is also closed at the Huger Street intersection, officers say.
