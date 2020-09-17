Safety project to remove trees on I-26 underway in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans to remove trees from about 17 miles of I-26 in Dorchester County are underway in the median.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) began removing the trees on I-26 in August from Jedburg Road to I-95. The work is part of a safety project which aims to cut down on the amount of deadly and serious-injury crashes in the county.
Crews will remove the trees then install some low tension cable guardrail and lengthen existing guardrail.
“By extending some guardrail in certain places and by extending the clear zone and putting in some low tension cable guardrail, we can reduce those severe-type crashes tremendously," Safety Projects Manager for SCDOT Brett McCutchan said.
SCDOT’s latest multimodal transportation plan says 50 percent of South Carolina’s traffic fatalities involve vehicles leaving the road and striking fixed objects like trees. Nationally the rate is around eight percent.
McCutchan said there were more than 100 I-26 median crashes involving trees in this part of Dorchester County between 2015-2018 and 11 were fatal or serious crashes.
“The stats show that when you hit something that’s fixed at a high rate of speed, the outcome is not a great outcome,” he said. “So we know we can engineer around that by removing some of those fixed objects, so if you run off the road you have a better opportunity to survive.”
The project is expected to be done in 2021. You can see a map detailing the location of this work by clicking: here.
