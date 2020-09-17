SC Employment Workforce hosts first drive-thru job fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Employment Workforce says they are holding their first job fair of the year in the Tri-county, but it won’t be the typical set up.
This year, the job fair will be a drive-thru, and organizers say they are asking everyone to submit pre-registration paperwork beforehand.
S.C. Employment Workforce Specialist Robbie Lahmon says job seekers can stop by Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the South Carolina Works Center at 1930 Hanahan Road, North Charleston. As of Thursday morning, organizers say more than 200 people have signed up.
Lahmon says nearly 20 employers will be looking to hire, each of which have several job opportunities.
“For our area and throughout the state, it’s important to know that jobs are available,” Lahmon said. “Even while we’re going through this pandemic, employers are actively recruiting and seeking employees.”
After filling out the pre-registration online, staff say they will check-in attendees from the car.
Everyone will have the option to go one of three routes Lahmon says.
First, participants will have the choice of simply picking up the job opportunities packet and looking through them at home. Second, Lahmon says participants can chat with W International and the South Carolina Department of Corrections employers on-site. While finally for those who may be walking or taking a bus, there will be another line to pick up packets and meet with staff, organizers say.
“We’re going to have a cross section of the different types of jobs you can find within our three-county area. We’re going to have jobs that are related to the hospitality industry,” Lahmon said. “We’re going to have jobs related to call center. We’re going to have job opportunities in manufacturing. We’re excited about having two employers on-site tomorrow.”
S.C. Works officials say on average 131 people were hired from each event in the Tri-county area last year.
Registration needs to be completed before the event starts at 10 a.m..
