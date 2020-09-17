SC has 2nd fastest recovery for weekly unemployment claims, study finds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is ranked number 2 in a new WalletHub study, States Whose Weekly Unemployment Claims are Recovering the Quickest.
According to WalletHub, South Carolina saw a 54.62% increase in unemployment claims from Sept. 9, 2019 to Sept. 7, 2020, showing the second quickest recovery in the U.S.
The study also showed the Palmetto State having 751,869 unemployment claims filed between March 16 and Sept. 7, compared to 55,815 filed between March 18 and Sept. 9 of 2019.
Oregon was ranked first on the list and Connecticut follows South Carolina, ranking third.
South Carolina is the only state in the southeast to rank in the top 24.
