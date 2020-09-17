S.C. reports 740 new cases of COVID-19, and 27 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the number of people confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in the state has almost reached the 3,000 mark.
Thursday’s report from the agency included 740 new confirmed cases and 41 new probable cases, as well as 27 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 132,565, probable cases to 2,881, confirmed deaths to 2,992, and 166 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
