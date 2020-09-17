S.C. reports 740 new cases of COVID-19, and 27 additional deaths

By Ray Rivera | September 17, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 6:25 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the number of people confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in the state has almost reached the 3,000 mark.

Thursday’s report from the agency included 740 new confirmed cases and 41 new probable cases, as well as 27 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 132,565, probable cases to 2,881, confirmed deaths to 2,992, and 166 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,179,715
Total tests reported to DHEC on Wednesday 6,294
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.8%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,299 75
Berkeley County 5,200 83
Charleston County 15,106 236
Colleton County 960 41
Dorchester County 3,901 86
Georgetown County 1,767 42
Orangeburg County 3,001 120
Williamsburg County 1,230 37

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

