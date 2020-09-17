State threatens to pull access to state-owned buses for Berkeley County School District

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education, citing a lack of enforcement of face covering requirements, is threatening to pull access to state-owned buses from the Berkeley County School District.
In a letter to BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram, State Superintendent Molly Spearman warns that “failure to implement these requirements will result in the district’s forfeiture of the ability to utilize 209 state owned school buses currently allocated” to the district.
Berkeley County School District encourages the use of face coverings at all times practical when social distancing cannot be achieved.
However, the state Department of Education requires the use of face coverings “upon entering a school building, moving through hallways, during carpool/bus drop off or pickup, and when social distancing is not possible or optimal.”
Ingram responded to Spearman’s letter with one of his own.
“First and foremost, please confirm your intent to take buses away from the students who need transportation the most,” he wrote. “Or, is it your intent, to come and administer our transportation network and provide that service? If the latter, we can work with you to that end and resolve this matter quickly.”
Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner released the following statement:
BCSD’s mask protocol is proving effective and practical and gives our students and employees needed mask breaks. We are surprised and disappointed that Superintendent Spearman has threatened to take away school buses from children even though we agreed to implement her mask requirement on all state owned school buses. We have repeatedly asked for guidance regarding her legal authority and have yet to receive an answer.
