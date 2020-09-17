Suspect arrested on murder charge after missing man report leads to body

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a suspect on a murder charge in connection to an investigation where a missing man report led investigators to a body at an apartment complex on Ladson Road.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 23-year-old Curtis Lamorris Chestunt.
On Sept. 7 at 10 a.m., officers responded to 3825 Ladson Rd. for a missing persons incident. After speaking to the caller, officers began searching the immediate area. A short time later, the victim’s body was located near one of the apartment buildings.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 22-year-old Kiyuon Tarig Reese from North Charleston.
Chestnut was arrested on Thursday by officers from the North Charleston Police Department with assistance from the US Marshal’s Office Task Force. Chestnut was arrested without incident and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of violent crime.
He will face a bond judge Friday morning.
