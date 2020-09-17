Transportation company expanding operations in North Charleston, adding jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County vehicle maker announced a $350,000 expansion project that will bring additional jobs to the area.
Driverge Vehicle Innovations, located on Sightline Drive in North Charleston, will increase camper van production. The plans include adding 13 jobs.
“We are pleased to invest in a community that has worked as a partner, collaborator and as a friend,” Driverge Vehicle Innovations President Mark Minatel said. “Our commitment to Charleston is the result of a talented local workforce and the enterprising government support for the automotive industry.”
Click here to apply for jobs at Driverge.
“South Carolina continues to build on its reputation as a leader in the automotive industry, and Driverge’s decision to expand in Charleston County is a testament to that,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This investment and the jobs it will create are a huge win for our state and will make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians.”
The company, with multiple locations nationwide, builds and ships commercial shuttles, wheelchair-accessible vans, transporters and small buses throughout North America. The company also provides vehicle conversions for healthcare companies, fleet management, hotel corporations, taxis, wheelchair transport services and other markets.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.