West Ashley Essentials Market moves to new location Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The West Ashley Essentials Market will be relocating to a different area of West Ashley starting this weekend.
The farmers market will be relocating to the intersection of the West Ashley Greenway and Farmfield Avenue and will operate as an essentials only farm stand beginning Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The City of Charleston says the relocation was prompted by the resumption of weekend activities at Ackerman Park and the ongoing COVID-19 situation in South Carolina.
They also say those who visit the market will have access to free parking at the Charleston Tennis Center, located at 19 Farmfield Avenue.
This essentials-only format will feature farmer and grower vendors exclusively. No prepared food vendors, entertainment or other activities will be included.
The City of Charleston will provide sanitation stations at the parking area and the farm stand. It will also require vendors and patrons to wear masks and maintain social distancing throughout the event.
