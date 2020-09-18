Beaufort County Schools receive $30,000 donation from Parker’s Convenience Store

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Parker’s recently made a large donation to Beaufort County Schools as part of the company’s Fueling the Community program.
The program donates one cent of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to local schools.
Parker’s spokesperson Allison Hersh says that a portion of the donation will fund the school district’s annual Support Person of the Year recognition program. The program honors school nurses, social workers, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries and technology and data specialists.
She says additional funds will go to specific Beaufort County schools that are designated by Parker’s PumpPal customers when they purchase fuel on the first Wednesday of each month.
“This annual donation from Parker’s is a model of corporate generosity in support of children,” Superintendent Frank Rodriguez, who accepted the donation on behalf of the school district, said.
The check was presented to Beaufort County Schools via Zoom video conference on Sept. 15 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
