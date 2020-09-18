Berkeley Co. schools and SC Dept. of Education fight over mask mandates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Who has the right to decide if students in Berkeley County have to wear face masks in schools? It is something Berkeley County School District leaders and the head of the South Carolina Department of Education continue to fight over.
A spokesperson for Superintendent Molly Spearman said BCSD leaders can expect a formal response to their letter questioning her legal authority on the matter.
“Since the district continues to threaten legal action, it is important that as a procedural matter, the response is provided in writing before it comes out on the news,” spokesperson Ryan Brown said. “I think it is important to note that masks are required in all state facilities, on all airplanes, in hospitals, in public places in 72 counties and municipalities, and in every school and on every school bus in the state EXCEPT those in Berkeley County School District as a result of their flawed decision making that puts the opinion of their legal counsel above the health and safety of their students and staff…The message that Berkeley, by way of their policy, is sending to its students as they board these buses in the morning and afternoon is that these requirements can be ignored and they only encourage them to be followed. Would the district only encourage students to follow other state requirements such as paying taxes and obeying traffic signs?”
Strong words have been used on both sides so far. Spearman has threatened to take the district’s state-owned school buses if the district does not comply, and the district has questioned her legal authority to mandate that districts require face coverings in school buildings.
“The District has never threatened litigation but rather has tried to prevent litigation and yet the State Department continues to mislead the public to cover up their irresponsible threat to take buses away from children and authority away from locally elected representatives…This has nothing to do with legal counsel, at least on the part of the District. The only legal issue appears to be the Superintendent’s lack of authority,” BCSD spokesperson Katie Tanner said in a statement. “For example, when the Governor issues a directive, he cites authority and applicable statutes in his Orders. If the Superintendent had done the same or had legal authority to support her decision, it could have immediately been provided to the District days ago. It appears they are searching hard for a basis for their position. As to the health concerns of our schools, the District is proud of our teachers and principals who have delivered an amazing start to school with safety measures and are so appreciative of the many emails and messages from parents who have recognized the same.”
The District’s Board will review the issue for the first time Tuesday night at its regular meeting and may decide then if litigation is a necessary step.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.