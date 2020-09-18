Berkeley Co. schools and SC Dept. of Education fight over mask mandates

“The District has never threatened litigation but rather has tried to prevent litigation and yet the State Department continues to mislead the public to cover up their irresponsible threat to take buses away from children and authority away from locally elected representatives…This has nothing to do with legal counsel, at least on the part of the District. The only legal issue appears to be the Superintendent’s lack of authority,” BCSD spokesperson Katie Tanner said in a statement. “For example, when the Governor issues a directive, he cites authority and applicable statutes in his Orders. If the Superintendent had done the same or had legal authority to support her decision, it could have immediately been provided to the District days ago. It appears they are searching hard for a basis for their position. As to the health concerns of our schools, the District is proud of our teachers and principals who have delivered an amazing start to school with safety measures and are so appreciative of the many emails and messages from parents who have recognized the same.”