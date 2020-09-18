Charleston County Schools launching its own ‘learning pods’ in October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District created a way to allow students learning virtually to have a place to get work done and still have social interaction.
The school district is set to implement their new ‘learning pods’ in the next few weeks.
Learning pods, also known as pandemic pods, are small groups of students that meet up in a home or larger space. The group is run by an adult who can care for the children and help them with their virtual lessons.
“It’s lonely right now in the middle of a pandemic. We want to make sure kids have a chance to connect with each other," Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said. "There would be an adult there to help supervise, help with challenges on the learning, make sure the children are signing on, because not all parents can do that. That helps us on the academic side.”
The planning for these pods is still in its early phase, but the focus at the start is on students at a few schools in North Charleston. Some of those leading the pods could include retired teachers, staff members, and parents.
“We want to try to get them up and running by Oct. 1, so that includes Mary Ford, Chicora Elementary, North Charleston High, and Morningside Middle," Belcher said.
Right now, school district staff is having conversations with parents at those schools to get their thoughts and feedback on the program.
Members from the faith community and non-profit community have also showed interest in helping with these pods, Belcher said. One concern from some families though is the use of churches for school-related learning.
“That’s the piece we have to work out, because it may not be the fit for every family to use a faith-based [location], and that might be a better fit for some families," Belcher said. “This is a time of fear, and ministers are very good at helping people cope with fear. So, there’s a balancing act and trying to find the right match for a family and their values.”
The district is also working to make these safe spaces that meet the guidelines set by the state’s Department of Social Services. The agency said in August that pod operators need a family child care home license, because they are considered in-home daycare centers according to state law.
“We have other parts of the district we know we want to serve like North Charleston and District 23 by Baptist Hill. They have a low number of students coming back in person, so the assumption is something like a pod would be helpful,” Belcher said. “But until we get it up and running, we want to start small and do it well.”
If successful in those areas, the district will look to expand to other parts of the county where extra support might be needed. After-school programs are also being organized.
