Cops: Contractor found with gun, drugs at Porter-Gaud campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a contractor who is accused of bringing a gun and drugs to the Porter-Gaud school campus.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Dondray Quindario Russell on charges of carrying a firearm at a public building and simple possession of marijuana.
His charges stem from an incident on Thursday at 9 a.m. when police responded to the school to assist school officials with escorting Russell off the property.
According to police, when investigators asked if he had a weapon, Russell said he did have one in his pocket.
Authorities said the magazine of the weapon had eight rounds, and there were additional rounds in a paint bag. Police officers also reported finding 2.4 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana.
