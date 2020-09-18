COVID-19 death toll in S.C. reaches 3,000 mark; communities with mask requirements continue to see slower disease spread

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the number of people in the state confirmed to have died from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000.
Friday’s report included 766 new confirmed cases of the disease, 36 probable new cases, 21 new confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 133,310, probable cases to 3,008, confirmed deaths to 3,010, and 167 probable deaths.
DHEC officials said on Friday that data continues to show that communities with mask requirement ordinances continue to see a slower rate of disease spread compared to communities without mask requirements.
“This updated data analysis continues to show that jurisdictions with a mask ordinance remain effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 when compared to those jurisdictions without an ordinance in place,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer. “The data reinforces what we’ve already known: the proper wearing of masks helps stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
DHEC reported that Friday’s data includes the following:
- Nearly 42 percent of residents, or 2,100,000 South Carolinians, reside in jurisdictions that have local mask requirements in place.
- For this most recent analysis, jurisdictions with a mask ordinance were categorized into week of initiation, meaning the week the ordinance took effect, with five weeks of mask ordinance initiations considered:
First week: June 23-June 29
Second week: June 30-July 6
Third week: July 7-July 13
Fourth week: July 14-July 20
Fifth week: July 21-July 27
- When comparing the jurisdictions that have mask requirements in place to those jurisdictions that don’t, the jurisdictions with mask requirements have experienced a greater percent decrease in cases one month after their ordinance initiation, as follows:
First week: 66.5% greater decrease
Second week: 39.2% greater decrease
Third week: 6.1% greater decrease,
Fourth week 3.5% greater decrease
Fifth week: no greater percent decrease
DHEC officials also cited their initial findings on mask requirements on Aug. 12 and a second mask analysis on Aug. 25.
