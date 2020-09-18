Dorchester District 4 calls slavery question in homework assignment ‘inappropriate’

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 4 officials responded Friday to concerns about a question on slavery in students' homework that prompted complaints from parents.
The assignment asked students how they would handle questions involving Hammuarbi’s Code, a Babylonian code of law of ancient Mesopotamia and how students would interpret that law to set punishment for hypothetical crimes.
One of the scenarios read:
A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, “You are not my master!” How will you punish this slave?
“The question on punishment for a slave is inappropriate,” district Human Resources Director Dr. Andrewa Matrell Sturkey said. “While the District reviews lesson plans, it does not normally review specific assignments. We recognize that the inclusion of this question in the assignment did not adequately consider the potential concerns of students and parents."
A parent of a St. George Middle School student raised concerns about the homework assignment. It is not clear whether the question was included in any assignments at any of the district’s other schools.
Sturkey said district leaders shared the with the teacher “so that this will not happen again.”
The other two scenarios for which students were asked to determine punishment involved a man accused of robbing a home and a construction worker whose most recent completed home caved in, killing the entire family who lived there.
"The district understands the parental concerns and will continue our work to provide a supportive learning environment,” Sturkey said.
