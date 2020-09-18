Education advocacy group releases survey results on district’s response to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An education advocacy group has released results of a survey where 4,000 teachers were asked questions regarding school districts' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday night, SC for Ed released findings for its “Temperature Check” survey in which the group said the biggest takeaway was in the answers given in a final, open ended question “which painted a picture of inequity and confusion across the state as districts responded to the COVID-19 crisis with varying resources and directives given by both district- and state-level leaders.”
Findings listed in the report include teachers disapproving of the state’s response to school reopening, “extreme” inequities across districts in access to masks and PPE, and teachers being asked to do more with fewer resources and “lower-than-expected pay.”
The report outlined responses to various school districts in the state including those in the Lowcountry.
“The Berkeley County School District was completely inept in both its plan to reopen and then enacting their late plan - which is dysfunctional,” read one response in the report.
“Teaching remote AND in-person at the same time is physically and mentally exhausting.Not to mention we didn’t get pay increases this year, not even for cost of living steps,” said another response in Charleston County."I’m a para -professional and I subbed for a classroom teacher last semester. I largely was ignored when I asked for back pay at the teacher’s rate of pay during that time. Still haven’t seen any money. I could go on…"
You can find the SC for Ed’s full survey report below:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.