FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Wilfred formed Friday morning in the Atlantic about 630 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
Wilfred is the 21st named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The next named storm will use Greek letters, since each year’s list of hurricane names only has 21 names.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says Wilfred is expected to dissipate by early next week.
At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Wilfred was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 32.4 West.
Wilfred is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this general motion is expected for the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible Friday, and weakening should start this weekend and continue into next week.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.77 inches.
If another named storm forms this season, it will only be the second time that the National Hurricane Center used Greek letters to name storms. The last time that happened was during the 2005 hurricane season.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.