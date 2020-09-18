New farm-to-table community coming along Kiawah River, Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 2,000 acre development called Kiawah River says they are working to bring a new living community around the longstanding farms on Johns Island.
Kiawah River Managing Director Carter Redd says the development will be the area’s first ‘agrihood’, saying it’s a community designed to promote sustainable lifestyles. Redd says they hope to create a self-sustaining community that prioritizes residents' wellness and promotes a strong connection to nature.
The development is a partnership between local Johns Island working farms and Kiawah River residents, Redd said.
“For us, what it means is just an opportunity to pay homage, I think, to the historical roots of agriculture on John’s Island, which we think is very important,” Redd said. “We like to do things that are of place and Johns Island has such a great story to tell of farming and connection to the environment, woods and water.”
Roughly 1,000 homes will be coming to the vacant 2,000 acres of land along the Kiawah River on Johns Island, and Redd says it’s just a few miles from Kiawah and Seabrook Islands.
The Kiawah River community will have multiple different neighborhoods as Redd says they plan to bring 20 miles of waterfront housing and amenities and 20 miles of walking trails.
Redd says there will also be areas designed just for residents, like its clubhouse with pools and fitness center. Additionally, he says the Kiawah River community will also have walking trail access to the river and maritime forest.
Freeman Farms and Rosebank Farms were already working on the land which Redd says enables residents to benefit from through a “farm-to-table” lifestyle.
There are about 100 acres of farmland in the community which Redd says grow crops and are home to cows, pigs, goats and beehives.
The Goatery will produce goat cheese and Redd says the cattle company, Three Gates Cattle, is an existing local pasture-raised cattle company raising organic grass-fed beef cattle.
Kiawah River Chief Environmental Officer Jeff Snyder says it’s designed to help support local farmers as well as allow people live off the products without working for it themselves.
“We are the host, the umbrella, but everyone else is their own entity,” Snyder said.
He said residents can sign up for the Community Shared Agriculture (CSA) program which will offer residents a subscription to receive weekly deliveries from the harvests of the community farmers.
Additionally, Redd said there will be retail stores and restaurants carrying food from Kiawah River farms open to the public that will be part of the Jack Island Village.
Kiawah River has not yet determined the number of retailers, but they say they anticipate an outdoor outfitter, a riverside restaurant and a spa, all located in a central part of the community.
Redd says they are expected to open in six to seven years.
Kiawah River Director of Hospitality and Programming Candice Broyles says they plan to host events ranging from weddings, oyster roasts, 5k races, and a farmers market that sells the products from Kiawah River.
Broyles said this allows people who don’t live in the community to still benefit from the fresh farms on-site.
“We sort of internally have goals of not only doing something that’s truly legendary and remarkable, but also we would like to be recognized as really the new model for sustainable development, not just in Charleston, but in the region,” Redd said.
Development leaders say the entire community could take another 20 years to develop.
