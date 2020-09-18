Police arrest two boys in assault on Charleston journalist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two boys, 13 and 14 years old, are in custody following an assault Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston on a well-known journalist.
The boys, whose names are not being released because of their age, will go to a juvenile detention center and await a hearing in front of a family court judge, police say.
Journalist Quintin Washington told police he was walking in the area of South Market Street when the boys, who were riding bicycles, began to harass and curse at him. Eventually, he said they threw rocks and then physically attacked him. A witness verified Washington’s account of what happened. Both Washington and the witness recorded part of the incident on video.
A judge issued custody orders Thursday for the two boys, who had been identified after police supplied that video to area school resource officers.
Charleston Police Inspector Karen Nix said the boys would be charged with a misdemeanor of third-degree assault by mob.
Washington, the host of “Quintin’s Close-ups” on YouTube, said he was not injured in the attack.
