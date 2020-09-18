Police: Man arrested after car chase ends in crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man after a car chase ended in the crash of a stolen vehicle.
Jerry Brandon Arnette, 29, has been arrested for failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.
Officers say they first noticed Arnette at 9 a.m. Thursday driving an SUV with vehicle tags that had been reported stolen.
After confirming the vehicle was stolen, police say they tried to perform a traffic stop and turned on their lights.
Officers say Arnette refused to stop and continued recklessly speeding down the road and driving into oncoming traffic to pass other vehicles.
An incident report states that Arnette began to run away from the vehicle on foot after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Police say they chased Arnette on foot into an apartment complex where they late found him hiding in a bush.
Officers say they searched Arnette and found an orange prescription like pill bottle with a clear plastic stick and folded pieces of paper containing white, crystal rock like substance which field tested presumptive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 0.1 grams.
Additionally, police say they searched the stolen vehicle and found 3.5 grams of green plant like material and a crystal rock like substance weighing approximately 1 gram and field testing presumptive for methamphetamine.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.