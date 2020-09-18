Police post reward signs at Summerville neighborhood to find clues in 5-year old’s death

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police on Friday returned to the neighborhood where a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed in an effort to solve the case.
Police say Italia Lomelli-Graham died when someone shot into her home on Langley Street. So far, no suspects have been identified. On Friday afternoon, officers returned to Langley Street.
They put out signs asking for help to solve Lomelli-Graham’s murder. The signs have the victim’s photo.
They read, “My name is Italia. Do you know who murdered me?”
At the bottom of the sign is the updated reward for information that leads to an arrest. It’s now up to $11,000.
Investigators are hoping the reward and the plea for help will motivate someone to come
“Evergreen is just a very tight community and people know things, and hopefully this reward money will just get them to come and talk to us so we can get justice for Italia,” Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said.
The Summerville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating.
Anyone with information should call Summerville police at (843) 875-1650.
