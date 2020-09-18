Police searching for pajama-clad man in neighborhood ripoffs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are searching for a man who has been ripping off people in the Whitehall subdivision.
Investigators say the man wears pajamas and tries to pass himself off as the owner of the homes where he’s committing the crimes.
Several homeowners in the neighborhood are angry that the thief is using their addresses to meet his victims.
One homeowner in Whitehall was able to get video of the suspected thief on his surveillance cameras. In the video, he is seen wearing pajamas and carrying a cup of coffee.
Investigators say the suspect goes on websites and advertises items such as Yeti coolers for sale. According to one incident report, the man arranged to meet a Hanahan victim last Saturday at a house on Berkers Court to sell him a cooler for $140.
Cops say the victim gave him the money and the man said he would get the cooler from the garage. After a few minutes, the man didn’t return.
Police say the victim notified the actual homeowner what had happened. Investigators say the homeowner confirmed the thief did not live there.
One woman who lives in the neighborhood said the suspect has used her address three times to rip someone off.
North Charleston police are urging anyone who’s been a victim to file a report.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.