School districts ramp up mental health care as pandemic shifts daily schedules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From small to large school districts, counselors and social workers around the Lowcountry say they are increasing mental health care for students to get ahead of potential stresses caused by the pandemic this year.
Berkeley County School District counseling coordinator Monica Harvin said teachers, school psychologists and more than 100 counselors in the district are receiving training on how to care for the mental health of students this year both in person and with online hybrid models.
“I think the major difference is the fact That we have so many different pathways this year. And so there have been requests for changes,” Harvin said.
Harvin said the district is using the latest recommendations made by the American School Counselor Association and the South Carolina AccelerateED task force.
“For the first 10 days every single student in the district has received daily check-in’s,” Harvin said. “They will also receive a screener, a mental health screener within the first six weeks.”
The district says they will be conducting individual mental health screenings next week using a brand-new system designed to identify students in hybrid schedules that may need more support.
“We will now have a school-based triage team,” Harvin said. “In addition to the counselors servings on the team there are also other team members that needed to be trained as well, including the social workers, behavioral specialists, school psyches and then teachers will also serve on that team.”
With six guidance counselors and three mental health counselors, Dorchester District 4 says they are also adding increased screenings for students. Social worker Brenda Chestnut said the district is trying to act early and get ahead of additional behavioral issues that could arise because of pandemic-related stress.
“We are seeing that maybe some students may have some social issues. Right now, we’re looking at k-12 programs,” Chestnut said. “We have our guidance counselors who are actually going to go in and do some classroom counseling weekly and they will be doing That by zoom.”
Dorchester District 2 has also announced a new collaboration between parents and counselors in a program called CASEL. The district says they put together a social and emotional learning committee to prepare for the school year.
Charleston County School District representative Andy Pruitt said the district has 171 school counselors and 42 school psychologists. Pruitt said the district is continuing a training curriculum for teachers and collaborations with other organizations to help for individual cases.
“The district is continuing to our partner with Charleston Dorchester Mental Health to provide services in all CCSD schools as needed, and we will partner with MUSC TeleMental Health for trauma-focused services,” Pruitt said.
MUSC director of child and adolescence psychiatry Dr. Lee Lewis said the hospital has not seen an increase in new outpatient referrals for students, however, there has been an upward trend in emergency mental health care visits.
“It’s important always to keep an eye for stress related behaviors, poor sleeping, isolation in kids that previously had not struggled,” Lewis said. “But especially for the kids who struggled before the COVID-19 crisis, we need to keep a particular eye on those kids.”
Dr. Sarah Coker at Roper St. Francis Healthcare said it’s easy for school-related stresses to extend beyond students. She says parents should reach out if they too feel overwhelmed by the current changes in schooling because of COVID-19.
“Seek help. Talk to someone,” Coker said. “Because it’s not only affecting you, it’s affecting your child and so we’re definitely wanting to make sure that parents don’t go and checked because it affects them and their livelihoods and their children.”
