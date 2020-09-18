West Ashley business partners with the Lowcountry Food Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bintelli Powersports is celebrating its second anniversary by donating 71,700 meals to feed locals in need.
The West Ashley store sells a variety of golf carts, scooters, ATVs, dirt bikes, and other low speed vehicles.
Justin Jackrel, the owner of Bintelli Powersports, says the store will donate a month’s worth of meals for an adult or child for every vehicle they sell.
“I knew that something had to be done to help our local community combat hunger,” Jackrel said. “This will remain in place for as long as this dealership has its lights on, because it’s the right thing to do.”
The Lowcountry Food Bank has been in operation for 35 years and has distributed over 28.1 million pounds of food to the ten coastal counties in South Carolina.
Bintelli Powersports accepts donations from customers in the store. For those who wish to donate, the store can be found at 2137 Savannah Highway in Charleston.
