‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to deadly Horry County shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department has identified a suspect in a fatal shooting last week in Horry County.
HCPD said Shamontae Raqwan Graham is wanted in connection to the incident where one person was shot on D Street and Rose Moss Road near Conway on Sept. 12.
Graham is described as being 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds. Police added he is considered armed and dangerous and may have fled to Bristol, Virginia..
Officials later identified the victim in last week’s shooting as 19-year-old Jamie Johnson, of Conway.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
