Beaufort County coroner identifies four killed in car accident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified the name of the four people that were killed in a car accident Saturday.
Lashay Doe, 36, Jashawn Hawkins, 16, Alonzo Houston, 6 and Cameron Perry, 3 were pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash that happened on the McTeer Bridge in which the car reportedly went into the water.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Port Royal Police Department with the assistance of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
