Body found in search of missing diver in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has suspended their search for a missing diver after a body was located in the Cooper River Saturday afternoon.
The Department of Natural Resources found a body just after 1:30 p.m.
On Friday afternoon, Berkeley County dispatch received an emergency call from a woman who was asking for assistance with a missing diver, according to a release by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the caller, a group of friends went diving at the Cypress Gardens Boat Landing. The woman called dispatch after a diver did not resurface during their dive.
The identity of the body has not yet been released.
