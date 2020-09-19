Body found in search of missing diver in Berkeley County

Body found in search of missing diver in Berkeley County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has suspended their search for a missing diver after a body was located in the Cooper River Saturday afternoon. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Landon Boozer | September 19, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 4:52 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has suspended their search for a missing diver after a body was located in the Cooper River Saturday afternoon.

The Department of Natural Resources found a body just after 1:30 p.m.

On Friday afternoon, Berkeley County dispatch received an emergency call from a woman who was asking for assistance with a missing diver, according to a release by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the caller, a group of friends went diving at the Cypress Gardens Boat Landing. The woman called dispatch after a diver did not resurface during their dive.

The identity of the body has not yet been released.

