Chanticleers Roll Past Camels 43-21 in Home Opener

Both defenses forced a punt out of the halftime break before Coastal righted the ship on its second drive of the half, as the first three plays of the drive went for 11, 13, and 11 yards, respectively, to put the Chants on the Campbell 25-yard line. Five rushes later, White found the end zone on a three-yard run off the left side on a pitch from McCall to run the CCU lead up to 19 at 28-9 with just over six minutes to go in the third quarter.