Charleston PD closes roads after flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has released a tweet saying several roads are closed after heavy flooding.
Officers say Broad Street and Lockwood Drive are closed between Beaufain Street and Ashley Avenue.
Additionally, Washington Street between Laurens Street and Hassell Street has been closed for flooding police say.
Officers say Hagood Street between Allway Street and Fishburne Street and the Highway 61 split are also closed.
CPD says the downtown intersections of Barre Street and Montagu Street, also Gadsden Street and Wentworth Street, are closed for flooding.
The intersection of Central Park Road and Fleming Road on James Island are also close police say.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.