FIRST ALERT: Tidal Flooding Tonight & Cool Temps Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong northeasterly flow will drive tides to “major” flood stage of near 8′ . The next two high tides will be even higher because of astronomical influences. Avoid roadways underwater. Tonight’s tide will peak around 10 pm and tomorrow’s around 11 am. A cold front has left cooler temperatures across the area. Highs will trend in the 70s the next 7 days! Enjoy cooler mornings as well. Widespread, morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. A light jacket could come in handy! High pressure will remain in control and keep the forecast dry. This drier air will settle in during the next couple of days so look for plenty of sunshine.
In the tropics, there are no storms threatening the Lowcountry. Tropical Storm Beta is the only concern. The storm is slowly moving northeast in the Gulf, but will eventually be pushed to the west and likely impact the Texas coastline and possible Louisiana mid-week. We are continuing to monitor Hurricane Teddy and Tropical Storm Wilfred, but neither are expected to impact the U.S.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool; LOW: 60.
TOMORROW: Cool start, comfortable and mostly sunny; HIGH: 75.
MONDAY: Chilly start with lots of sunshine; HIGH: 74.
TUESDAY: Cool and sunny; HIGH: 75.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Comfortable, HIGH: 78
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Milder, HIGH: 80
Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh
