FIRST ALERT: Tidal Flooding Tonight & Cool Temps Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong northeasterly flow will drive tides to “major” flood stage of near 8′ . The next two high tides will be even higher because of astronomical influences. Avoid roadways underwater. Tonight’s tide will peak around 10 pm and tomorrow’s around 11 am. A cold front has left cooler temperatures across the area. Highs will trend in the 70s the next 7 days! Enjoy cooler mornings as well. Widespread, morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. A light jacket could come in handy! High pressure will remain in control and keep the forecast dry. This drier air will settle in during the next couple of days so look for plenty of sunshine.