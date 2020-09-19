Local political candidate meet and greet scheduled

Candidates say they will be at the Wando River Grill Saturday at 5 p.m. (Source: WCSC/WIS)
By Riley Bean | September 19, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 1:32 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A candidate’s meet-and-greet has been scheduled for Charlestonians to interact with officials running in this November’s elections.

Nancy Mace says that she will be in attendance along with a host of other locals in the running including:

  • Bobby Jo O’Neil, running for Charleston County Coroner
  • Al Cannon, running for Charleston County Sheriff
  • Julie Armstrong, running for Charleston County Clerk of Court
  • Joe Bustos, running for House District 112
  • Senator Larry Grooms, running for State Senate District 37
  • Mark Smith, running for House District 99

If you have any special needs or questions, candidates ask that people please contact 843 224-1948.

