Local political candidate meet and greet scheduled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A candidate’s meet-and-greet has been scheduled for Charlestonians to interact with officials running in this November’s elections.
Candidates say they will be at the Wando River Grill Saturday at 5 p.m.
Nancy Mace says that she will be in attendance along with a host of other locals in the running including:
- Bobby Jo O’Neil, running for Charleston County Coroner
- Al Cannon, running for Charleston County Sheriff
- Julie Armstrong, running for Charleston County Clerk of Court
- Joe Bustos, running for House District 112
- Senator Larry Grooms, running for State Senate District 37
- Mark Smith, running for House District 99
If you have any special needs or questions, candidates ask that people please contact 843 224-1948.
