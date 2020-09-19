Million Womxn SC to hold vigil in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Landon Boozer | September 19, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 6:24 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Million Womxn organization plans to mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saturday evening.

The group plans to gather at the district court located at 85 Broad Street in Charleston at 8 p.m. The organization asks that attendees wear masks and respect social distancing,.

Million Womxn SC asks that everyone who attends wear white, bring candles, signs or flowers to leave at the steps of the courthouse in honor of Ginsburg.

