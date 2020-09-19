Non-profits fight food insecurity, Host giveaway during COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two North Charleston nonprofits say they will be hosting mass food distributions to help families and individuals make it through the difficult times people are facing.
Park Circle Cares says they will have be hosting a food distribution 11 a.m. Saturday.
“In the midst of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus scare,” Park Circle Communications Director Joe Schmitt says, “now more than ever, it’s important to provide people with nutritious food.”
Park Circle Cares says they will distribute wholesome produce and meat to the local community for free and this distribution will be in the parking lot of the North Charleston Marriott at 4770 Goer Drive.
“We believe people have enough to worry about now, such as health, finances, child care, employment and how to pay simple bills. We’re trying to put food in the hands of people while maintaining safety,” Schmitt says. “To do this, we have to change our methods of distribution. Volunteers will direct traffic into a line. Food will be delivered per family size directly to your vehicles. In order to minimize human contact, clients will be asked to remain in their cars.”
More information can be found on Park Circle Cares Facebook page.
Additionally, Destiny Worship Center says they will also be hosting a food give away Saturday morning.
The Destiny Worship Center says they will be hosting their food give away at their church which is located at 3625 Azalea Drive.
Destiny Worship Center also says this giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. and last until food runs out.
Due to COVID-19 regulations and social distancing guidelines, both food giveaways will require recipients to stay in their cars while volunteers bring boxes of food out to drivers.
