Officials: Missing boys from Aiken found safe with mother in Florida

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - Two boys who went missing from their home on Thursday night have now been located, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Officials said the Matthew and Jerry Kinman were found in good condition at a home in Panama City Beach, Florida. Authorities in the area helped find the boys.
Their mother, Nancy Kinman, was also located with the children.
Officials previously stated that they believed the boys were not in danger but needed to be where they belonged.
