S.C. reports 706 new cases of COVID-19, and 9 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 706 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional confirmed deaths. (Source: AP)
By Ray Rivera | September 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 12:32 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 706 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,052, probable cases to 3,188, confirmed deaths to 3,017, and 171 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,218,911
Total tests reported to DHEC on Friday 6,331
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.2%

DHEC officials said on Friday that data continues to show that communities with mask requirement ordinances continue to see a slower rate of disease spread compared to communities without mask requirements.

DHEC officials also cited their initial findings on mask requirements on Aug. 12 and a second mask analysis on Aug. 25.

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,348 78
Berkeley County 5,224 83
Charleston County 15,200 237
Colleton County 969 41
Dorchester County 3,936 88
Georgetown County 1,773 42
Orangeburg County 3,013 119
Williamsburg County 1,243 37

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

0919_COVID-19_Case_and_Prob... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

0919_COVID-Death-Summary_9-... by Live 5 News



