Battery Clinch Playoffs in 2-0 Win Over Miami FC

After what was arguably their best first half performance for the season last week against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, the Battery may have put the pressure on themselves to replicate as they had a shaky start through the opening minutes of the first half. With three offsides calls in the first 16 minutes, the Battery opened up opportunities for the Miami attack to put pressure on early. But the Charleston unit quickly changed course as they invited early pressure to then defend the ball and quickly launch the counter attack. The game plan came to fruition in the 18th minute as the team pushed forward and defender Leland Archer floated a ball from just inside the Miami zone to Zeiko Lewis pushing forward on a route up the middle. Lewis settled the ball with one touch before popping the finish into the top-right corner of the net past a charging Miami keeper."The guys were moving the ball well and we put them under pressure and that’s what we were trying to do. I’ll tell you, that first goal really made the difference," Coach Mike Anhaeuser noted.Miami responded almost immediately as Vincent Bezecourt fired a shot from the penalty area that bounced off a teammate. Bezecourt fielded his own rebound with a header that went just wide right. And as it looked like both teams were settling in for a back and forth battle, the Battery broke through again a minute before halftime as Nicque Daley intercepted an attempted defensive pass back to the keeper. Miami keeper Mark Pais got a hand on Daley’s initial chip shot before the Battery forward took a narrow angle shot off the rebound to put the Battery up by two.