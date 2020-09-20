Coroner: Man dies two weeks after being hit on moped

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after being hit by a car while driving his moped.
John Goodwin, 57, died Friday from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision after over two weeks of care at the Medical University of South Carolina, the coroner’s office says.
Authorities say Goodwin was driving his moped on Folly Road Aug. 31 when he collided with a car at 5:44 p.m. near the Hunley Avenue intersection.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating police agency for this incident.
