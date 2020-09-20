FIRST ALERT: Significant tidal flooding possible today, breezy with unseasonably cool temps!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal flood warning will be in effect until 2 pm. High tides will likely cause low-lying roadways to flood once again. Avoid these flooded areas! An onshore flow could drive tides above the major flood level stage of 8′. Do not take a chance driving through these waters as it could be more problematic than usual. Tides will peak again around 11 tonight. Winds will gust up to 20-30 mph along the coast and near Lake Moultrie. Stay off of the choppy waters as well! Thanks to Hurricane Teddy, which will remain well offshore, high surf and rip currents are possible today- not the best beach/boasting day!
Temperatures are trending cooler and will be slower to warm because of all the clouds. Highs should rise to the low/mid 70s. More sunshine later this afternoon will help temps feel more comfortable for most, but in shaded spots temps could feel cool. A light jacket may come in handy today and the next few mornings! Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s tomorrow, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Highs will peak in the 70s for most of the work week. Normal is 84 degrees this time of the year!
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Beta could make landfall along the Texas coast late Monday/early Tuesday. The storm will then be pushed closer to Louisiana and could move through the southeast eventually as an area of Low pressure. The remnants could increase the rain chance late in the work week back at home. Other than this storm, no there are no tropical threats to the U.S.
TODAY: Cloudy & cool start, breezy; HIGH: 75.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy & chilly; LOW: 57.
TOMORROW: Cool, sunny & breezy; HIGH: 75.
TUESDAY (FALL BEGINS): Cool and mostly sunny; HIGH: 74.
