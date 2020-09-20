FIRST ALERT: Significant tidal flooding possible today, breezy with unseasonably cool temps!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal flood warning will be in effect until 2 pm. High tides will likely cause low-lying roadways to flood once again. Avoid these flooded areas! An onshore flow could drive tides above the major flood level stage of 8′. Do not take a chance driving through these waters as it could be more problematic than usual. Tides will peak again around 11 tonight. Winds will gust up to 20-30 mph along the coast and near Lake Moultrie. Stay off of the choppy waters as well! Thanks to Hurricane Teddy, which will remain well offshore, high surf and rip currents are possible today- not the best beach/boasting day!