Largest container ship to visit U.S. east coast arrives in Charleston
The Brazil is the largest container ship ever to serve the U.S. East Coast, with a capacity of more than 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units. (Source: Georgia Ports Authority)
By Riley Bean and Ray Rivera | September 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT - Updated September 20 at 10:11 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The largest ship to ever visit the U.S. east coast has arrived in Charleston Sunday.

Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority announced that the CMA CGM Brazil is expected to sail into the Charleston Harbor with help of the Port Authority.

The Ports Authority created a graphic showing how enormous the ship is which measures a whopping 1,200 feet long which is longer than two Washington monuments.

The container ship, which was built this year, departed from Sri Lanka and is on its way to Halifax, California.

The Ports Authority is tracking the ship as it makes it way to, and from, The Holy City. You can follow its progress here.

