Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/19)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-4 with a double (5), a walk, 2 runs scored and a K in an 8-0 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .198 with 5 HR’s and 14 RBI
Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Designated for assignment. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 6.81 ERA and 30 K’s in 35 IP.
National League
Justin Smoak, 1B, San Francisco Giants - Did not play in a 6-0 loss to Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .176 with 5 HR’s and 15 RBI.
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-1 with a K in a 5-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Goose Creek native is batting .188 with 2 RBI
Triple-A
International League
James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over
Class A
South Atlantic League
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
