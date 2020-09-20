One dead, 5 others taken to hospital after crash in Colleton County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in Colleton County has left one person dead and five others taken to the hospital Sunday.
The crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 53.
Troopers say a Dodge Avenger traveling northbound crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Tacoma traveling southbound head on. The driver of the Avenger died as a result of the crash.
The Tacoma had 5 people inside the car and all of them have been taken to an area hospital. Troopers have not yet said the extent of their injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
