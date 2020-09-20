Police: Man arrested for brandishing weapon in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a man they say brandished a weapon Sunday.
Walid Hakim has been charged with presenting and pointing a firearm on Murray Boulevard, after police explained the city’s brandishing ordinance and asked him to secure the weapon, according to the police department.
At around 7 a.m., Charleston Police were assigned to a permitted demonstration at White Point Gardens that was scheduled to last until 1 p.m. for the Confederate Defenders of Charleston Monument, according to a police report.
Roughly 15 demonstrators arrived at White Point Gardens and began the demonstration. According to police, Hakin and approximately three others who were not affiliated with the permitted demonstration arrived and reportedly brandished two rifles. After being told of the ordinance and being asked to secure his weapon, Hakim was placed under arrest.
A second man, who was also armed, reportedly secured his weapon and was not charged.
