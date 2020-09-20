S.C. reports 420 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 additional deaths

By Riley Bean | September 20, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated September 20 at 12:19 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 420 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,494, probable cases to 3,214, confirmed deaths to 3,028, and 171 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,229,227
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 4,566
Percent Positive in latest test results 9.2%

DHEC officials said on Friday that data continues to show that communities with mask requirement ordinances continue to see a slower rate of disease spread compared to communities without mask requirements.

DHEC officials also cited their initial findings on mask requirements on Aug. 12 and a second mask analysis on Aug. 25.

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Sunday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,358 78
Berkeley County 5,234 83
Charleston County 15,223 237
Colleton County 970 41
Dorchester County 3,945 88
Georgetown County 1,775 42
Orangeburg County 3,017 119
Williamsburg County 1,244 38

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

0920_COVID-19_Case_and_Prob... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

0920_COVID-Death-Summary_9-... by Live 5 News



