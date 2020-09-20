S.C. reports 420 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 420 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,494, probable cases to 3,214, confirmed deaths to 3,028, and 171 probable deaths.
DHEC officials said on Friday that data continues to show that communities with mask requirement ordinances continue to see a slower rate of disease spread compared to communities without mask requirements.
DHEC officials also cited their initial findings on mask requirements on Aug. 12 and a second mask analysis on Aug. 25.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Sunday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
