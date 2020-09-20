Troopers: Fatal crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Berkeley County.
Troopers say that the vehicle traveling west on State Road S-8-62, or College Park Road, when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street near College Drive.
Highway Patrol says that the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and the pedestrian is deceased.
Troopers say to contact The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
