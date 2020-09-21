Burglar cuts hole in roof to steal about 20K worth of jewelry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are looking for a man who broke into the Antique Mall on Orangeburg Road and got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.
It happened on August 26.
Investigators say the burglar climbed up on the roof, then cut a hole in the roof to get into the building. According to an incident report, the break in happened just before 3 a.m.
Investigators say after getting into the store through the hole in the roof, the burglar shattered a glass showcase door and was getting ready to grab jewelry.
However the alarm scared him off.
Deputies say the owner of the mall was alerted to the alarm but cancelled her request for them to respond because initially she didn’t see anyone on the cameras.
Investigators say video showed the thief came back two hours later and stole between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of jewelry. Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the burglar’s clothing from the surveillance photos.
Anyone with information should call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.
