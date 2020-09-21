CCSD welcomes back thousands of students in-person

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost 8,000 students will be returning to Charleston County schools in-person in the coming weeks.
On Monday, elementary and middle school students who were wait-listed for in-person learning were welcomed back to the classroom.
At Laing Middle School of Science and Technology, principal Jay Whitehair said they now have roughly 700 students in the building. While there are many precautions in place, he said the day gradually seemed to become normal for students.
“It looked a little bit different with all the restrictions we have in place. We bring kids into the classroom, give them their new schedules, identify some of the expectations when it comes to the COVID safety protocols and remind them,” Whitehair said. “By the time lunch rolled around we were able to open the cafeteria, keeping them socially distant, but everybody was in the cafeteria eating lunch. That’s always great and you have recess where kids are able to go outside and move around.”
Whitehair said that there is no such thing as “smooth-sailing” when it comes to schools. Although there was a lot of preparation to welcome students, there were some challenges as well.
Whitehair said that on a normal day transitions between classes take 2-3 minutes, but because of new rules and more students, they are having to adapt to transitions that take 5-10 minutes. Those long transitions take away instructional time in the classroom.
As the middle school works out the challenges, the principal said they are trying to identify openings where it is possible to bring back students who have changed their mind about remote learning and want to come back in-person. Right now, the school has a capacity for 24 students per classroom so they could not bring in all students.
The district’s goal is to bring back all high-schoolers who were wait-listed for in-person learning, by October 1.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.