CCSD welcomes back thousands of students in-person

“It looked a little bit different with all the restrictions we have in place. We bring kids into the classroom, give them their new schedules, identify some of the expectations when it comes to the COVID safety protocols and remind them,” Whitehair said. “By the time lunch rolled around we were able to open the cafeteria, keeping them socially distant, but everybody was in the cafeteria eating lunch. That’s always great and you have recess where kids are able to go outside and move around.”