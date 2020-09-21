CDC reverses course on COVID guidance update

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is walking back an update to the coronavirus guidance it issued on Friday.
In that update, the CDC expanded how the disease spreads by saying airborne particles can linger in the air for a period of time. The guidance recommended people have air filters and moving air whenever inside.
“There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes),” read the Friday update.
On Monday, the CDC retracted that update saying it was a draft update that was not finalized and not supposed to be released.
“A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website,” said a CDC spokesperson. “CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted.”
