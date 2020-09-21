SC Lottery
Check your tickets: Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold in N. Charleston

Mega Millions and Powerball cards
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $200,000 in time for Saturday night’s drawing, state lottery officials say.

A customer purchased the ticket at the Spinx store on Ashley Phosphate Road, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. The ticket holder also paid an additional dollar for the PowerPlay option, which quadrupled a $50,000 win to a $200,000 jackpot, she said.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 11, 14, 23, 47 and 57 with a Powerball of 14.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 4X multiplier being selected are 1 in 14.33 when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $22 million.

