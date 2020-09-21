5 children reported missing from North Charleston since August

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are searching for five children last seen on Aug. 21.
Rasheed Ali, Jr., 7; November Robinson, 10; Daniya Champagne, 12; Da’Nesha Champagne, 13; and Danasia Champagne 15, are all missing, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. .
The organization’s site states they were last seen on Aug. 21. The site does not provide additional details about how they are connected to one another or any circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
- Ali is 4-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
- Robinson is 4-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.
- Daniya Champagne is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.
- Da’Nesha Campagne is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.
- Danasia Campaign is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.
North Charleston Police is listed as the investigating agency.
Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.
