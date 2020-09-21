Coastal Flood Warnings, Fall-like temperatures continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect from 9 AM until 3 PM for Charleston, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties. The combination of a storm to our west(Tropical Storm Beta), a storm to our east(Hurricane Teddy) and strong high pressure to our north have combined to produce strong, persistent winds out of the northeast over the past few days. These strong winds, combined with astronomical influences, continue to produce very high tide levels that has been causing significant flooding in low-lying areas since the middle of last week. Numerous streets are likely to be closed in Downtown Charleston, and other low-lying areas, from late this morning until the middle of this afternoon. The winds should begin to relax tomorrow which should help to start to bring down the tide levels over the next several days.
Outside of the tides, the temperatures have been the big story across the Lowcountry. Today may be the last day of Summer across the Lowcountry but it has felt like Fall since the weekend. This morning’s low temperatures of 56 degrees was the coolest at Charleston International Airport since May 14th.
TODAY: Sunny and Breezy. High 75.
TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 76.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 81.
FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 82.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 84.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 83.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.