Coastal Flood Warnings, Fall-like temperatures continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect from 9 AM until 3 PM for Charleston, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties. The combination of a storm to our west(Tropical Storm Beta), a storm to our east(Hurricane Teddy) and strong high pressure to our north have combined to produce strong, persistent winds out of the northeast over the past few days. These strong winds, combined with astronomical influences, continue to produce very high tide levels that has been causing significant flooding in low-lying areas since the middle of last week. Numerous streets are likely to be closed in Downtown Charleston, and other low-lying areas, from late this morning until the middle of this afternoon. The winds should begin to relax tomorrow which should help to start to bring down the tide levels over the next several days.